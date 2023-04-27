BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds increase this morning and showers are expected to move in later this afternoon.

Cloudy AM, then showers roll in this afternoon!

Locally heavy rainfall could lead to some ponding of water on roadways, but flooding is not likely. Temperatures will be held down thanks to the clouds and rain.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times.

More widely scattered showers are likely on Friday. It appears the weekend is going to be fairly dry minus a couple of isolated showers.

The overall weather pattern keeps temperatures unseasonably cool into the first few days of May.

Highs early next week will mainly be in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.