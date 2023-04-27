Connery Myers logs the best individual WKU golf finish since 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hilltopper Golf junior Connery Meyer logged the program’s best individual finish since 2019 as he tied for 10th at the Conference USA Men’s Golf Championship. Overall, the team finished ninth, posting the best round of the day by any team on Wednesday afternoon.

“We close out another season in Texarkana unfortunately,” said head coach Chan Metts.” It’s always such an emotional week for our seniors and myself every year. We put so much hard work in all season and it culminates here in four days. To say I’m disappointed that we didn’t make match play is an understatement, and I know our players feel the same way. I know we are a good enough team to do that and put ourselves in position to compete for a championship. However, sometimes it’s just not your week and that is what it felt like this week.”

“Still what they did today in the last round makes me so proud of them,” added Metts. “They fought as hard as they could to the very end and had the low round of the day, after being hit with a lot of disappointment early in the week. That makes me so proud because we pride ourselves in being a blue collar and tough and they proved that they are today.”

Meyer closed out the championship with a 4-under 68 at the 6,969-yard Texarkana Country Club. During his first nine, he rattled off five straight birdies. He closed his round out with another in his second-to-last hole to finish at 4-under, tied for 10th. The finish was the best by any Hilltopper in a C-USA Tournament since three tied for 10th in 2019.

Sophomore Riley Grindstaff also finished under-par for the Hilltoppers at 2-under 70. He tied for 13th overall on the leaderboard and finished the week at 4-over 220, just a shot behind Meyer.

WKU’s other two scores of the day were a 2-over 74 from senior captain Luke Fuller and a 1-over 73 from redshirt sophomore Nic Hofman.

Fifth-year senior Landon Carner turned in a 4-over 76 for his final round of collegiate golf.

“This team has achieved so much this season and taken some big steps forward in making us more competitive this year and for the future and for that I am very proud of everything we accomplished in the regular season,” said Metts. “I don’t want that to get lost in four days in Texarkana. I am very excited about the future of our program and know we are in good hands with the type of men we have. It was an emotional walk up the last hole with Landon. I am so proud he was a Hilltopper this year and we will miss him.”

Results – Final

T10. Connery Meyer – 81, 70, 68 – 219

T13. Riley Grindstaff – 75, 75, 70 – 220

41. Luke Fuller – 77, 80, 74 – 231

45. Landon Carner – 82, 77, 76 – 235

47. Nic Hofman – 81, 86, 73 – 240

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.