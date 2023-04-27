Edmonson Co. Horseshoe Pitchers Association’s Horseshoe League hosting sign-ups

the Edmonson county horseshoe pitchers association's horseshoe league will begin Tuesday, May 2nd @ 6 pm
By Kelly Austin
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Edmonson County Horseshoe Pitchers Association’s Horseshoe League is looking for men women, and children to sign up for one of their leagues.

No experience is necessary, just be ready to have some fun.

The spring league will begin May 2, around 6:30 p.m.

Meet up will be at the courts at Chalybeate sports complex beside South Edmonson Elementary School.

For more information, click here.

