Edmonson Co. Horseshoe Pitchers Association’s Horseshoe League hosting sign-ups

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Edmonson County Horseshoe Pitchers Association’s Horseshoe League is looking for men women, and children to sign up for one of their leagues.

No experience is necessary, just be ready to have some fun.

The spring league will begin May 2, around 6:30 p.m.

Meet up will be at the courts at Chalybeate sports complex beside South Edmonson Elementary School.

