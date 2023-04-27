Glasgow child flown to hospital after truck hits scooter

Glasgow Police Department
Glasgow Police Department(WBKO)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police Department responded to an injury accident Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Milton Avenue and Virginia Avenue.

Glasgow Police say a 12-year-old operating a foot-powered scooter was traveling westbound on Virginia Avenue and a 2008 Dodge Truck, operated by Randall Carter, was traveling southbound on Milton Avenue when the two collided.

The juvenile was taken to TJ Samson Hospital and was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital for his injuries. Carter was not injured, according to police.

Glasgow Police told WBKO there’s no indication of negligence and the accident is under investigation by their Reconstruction Unit.

