Gracie Borders commits to Lindsey Wilson

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County Lady Cougar Gracie Borders signed her Letter of Intent to play basketball and continue her athletic and academic career at Lindsey Wilson College.

“It was kind of nerve racking but I was really excited and I’m just super blessed to be in this position and to get this opportunity to go play at the next level.”

Borders was surrounded by many people who have been there along her journey including her family, head coach Dedra Adler and Lindsey Wilson head coach John Wethington. It took a while for Borders to decide where exactly she wanted to go and at time struggled with making a decision, but after meeting coach Wethington, it made the path easier for her.

“Whenever I went and met with coach John it was like I just felt at home at Lindsey Wilson, and he was very welcoming and so was coach Terran [Duncan]. That’s what really made my decision really easy to make.”

Coach Adler talked about the progression of Gracie throughout the years and also had a lot to say about her and all of her contributions to the team on and off the court.

“She’s going to be a tough one to lose, she’s irreplaceable in her leadership and what she does both on and off the floor,” coach Adler said. “But I’m just so excited to see her at the next level, just so excited.”

Borders joins a Lady Blue Raiders team that has two players from south central Kentucky in Alera Barbee who went to Franklin-Simpson and Lucy Patterson who went to Warren East and Gracie is excited to join a roster with familiar faces that she’s competed against and now gets to compete with them.

Borders was the Lady Cougars leading scorer averaging 16 points and nearly 11 rebounds a game, leading Logan County to the 15th district championship game and the 4th region tournament for the first time since the 2019-2020 season.

She received offers from around seven schools but after weighing her options, she felt like being a Blue Raider was the best fit for her and its not too far from home.

“I wasn’t really expecting that and I didn’t really know which level I wanted to play at, but NAIA was a pretty good fit I feel like for myself and what I can come in and play as,” Borders said. “I didn’t want to go farther than three hours and this is the perfect in the middle, a little less than two hours, so that’s a pretty good amount. It’ll be good I think and everybody can come watch me that has the time and come see me whenever they can.”

A lot of people took turns talking about how great of a player, leader, sister and friend she is. When being recruited, a lot of athletes tend to ghost the coaches of schools they don’t want to go to, but Gracie called every coach of every school she turned down and told them thank you for wanting her to join their team which really left a lasting impression on those coaches and shows what type of person she is.

Borders has a long list of achievements that including the 13th District All-Season team, 1st Team All-Region, 4th Region All tournament Team, and she scored her 1,000th career point in February before finishing her career with 1,365 total points. Not only that, but she has a 4.07 GPA.

She’ll miss the community and everybody that she’s gotten to know over the last few years and she’ll especially miss her team and won’t forget all the memories they made together. Borders will major in Health and PE with the dream of returning home to coach.

Gracie will be sporting the Blue and White next fall at Lindsey Wilson.

