Hot Rods split doubleheader with the Asheville Tourists

The Bowling Green Hot Rods (7-9) split a doubleheader with the Asheville Tourists (7-9), losing...
The Bowling Green Hot Rods (7-9) split a doubleheader with the Asheville Tourists (7-9), losing the first game 7-2, while rallying for three runs in the top of the seventh to secure a win in game two, 7-5, on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (7-9) split a doubleheader with the Asheville Tourists (7-9), losing the first game 7-2, while rallying for three runs in the top of the seventh to secure a win in game two, 7-5, on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

In game one, Asheville scored the first run of the game in the top of the second off Hot Rods starter Ben Peoples. Zach Dezenzo, Tim Borden, and Collin Price all worked walks to load the bases. Kobe Kato grounded out to first to score Dezenzo and give Asheville a 1-0 lead. In the top of the third, Miguel Palma and Dezenzo walked to put runners on first and second. Borden doubled to left, scoring both runners and making it a 3-0 ballgame.

Bowling Green got on the board in the bottom of the fifth against Asheville starter Peyton Plumlee. Nick Schnell blasted a solo homer to right center field to cut the deficit at 3-1.

In the top of the sixth, Drew Gilbert cleared the bases on a three RBI triple and Palma collected an RBI single off Hot Rods reliever Antonio Menendez to increase the lead to 7-1.

Bowling Green scored again in the bottom of the seventh off Asheville reliever Kasey Ford. Willy Vasquez tripled and plated on a fielding error from Borden at second to make it 7-2. The Hot Rods offense was shut out the rest of the way, losing by a final score of 7-2.

Plumlee (2-0) got the win while allowing one run on three hits, nine strikeouts, and a walk in 5.0 innings pitched. Peoples (0-2) took the loss, giving up three runs, walking seven, striking out five, and allowing a run in 3.0 innings of work.

In game two, the Tourists started the scoring off in the second against Hot Rods starter Austin Vernon. Freudis Nova walked and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Tommy Sacco Jr. singled on a ground ball up the middle to plate Nova and give Asheville a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods answered back with a couple of runs in the third off Tourists starter Valente Bellozo. Dru Baker walked and scored on a two-run homer off the bat of Junior Caminero to make it a 2-1 ballgame. Asheville tied it up against Vernon in the fourth. Nova smacked a solo home run over the right field wall to put the score at 2-2.

Bowling Green plated more runs in the fifth against Asheville reliever Logan VanWey. Caminero singled, Kenny Piper walked and Blake Robertson worked a walk to load the bases. Oniell Manzueta walked to bring home Caminero and give the Hot Rods a 3-2 lead. The Hot Rods took a 4-2 lead when Nate Soria walked to plate Piper from third.

Asheville cut into the deficit off Bowling Green reliever Nelson Alvarez in the bottom of the fifth. Dezenzo singled and scored on an RBI double by Ryan Wrobleski to make it a 4-3 ballgame. In the sixth, Justin Williams led off with a double and moved up to second on a ground ball. Price singled to right, plating Williams to tie the game, 4-4. Price moved up to second on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI single from Kato that put the Tourists up 5-4.

The Hot Rods rallied in the top of the seventh against Tourists reliever Zack Matthews. Tanner Murray led off with a double and moved up to third on a wild pitch. After Robertson walked, Nate Soria notched a bunt single that scored Murray to tie the game at 5-5. Vasquez singled to left and Baker got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give the Hot Rods a 6-5 lead. Bowling Green extended their lead to 7-5 on an RBI groundout from Caminero. Franklin Dacosta pitched a scoreless seventh to carry Bowling Green to a 7-5 victory.

Nelson Alvarez (1-0) allowed three runs on six hits with a strikeout in 2.2 innings while getting the win. Matthews picked up the loss, letting up three runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 1.2 frames. Dacosta (1) had a strikeout and allowed a hit while securing the save in a scoreless seventh inning.

The Hot Rods and the Tourists play the fourth game of an eight-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green is set to start LHP Antonio Jimenez (0-1, 7.04), while Hickory sends RHP Alex Santos (0-1, 10.13) to the bump.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were transported from the scene by EMS.
Police respond to train versus vehicle wreck
Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl L. Bennett, 46, both of Glasgow, have been charged in connection...
Barren County judge denies motion to dismiss murder indictments
Antonio Billups, Leon Allen, and Timothy Barnett
Final defendant in Bowling Green methamphetamine distribution conspiracy sentenced
James Campbell, 46, of Glasgow is charged in connection the Feb. 10, 2023, shooting death of...
Campbell indicted in alleged murder of Scottsville man
Bentley Tuttle
BGPD searching for missing teen

Latest News

WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Steve Lutz announced the signing of rising redshirt senior...
Steve Lutz gets his first transfer in his WKU regime
Craig sent to Georgia for NCAA Regionals
The Bowling Green Hot Rods (2-0) used home runs from Dru Baker and Shane Sasaki, while the...
Hot Rods drop series opener against Tourists
The WKU Baseball team dropped its home series opener to Middle Tennessee, 6-3, Thursday night...
Tops fall to Austin Peay in final non conference road game