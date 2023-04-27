Hot Rods split doubleheader with the Asheville Tourists

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (7-9) split a doubleheader with the Asheville Tourists (7-9), losing the first game 7-2, while rallying for three runs in the top of the seventh to secure a win in game two, 7-5, on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

In game one, Asheville scored the first run of the game in the top of the second off Hot Rods starter Ben Peoples. Zach Dezenzo, Tim Borden, and Collin Price all worked walks to load the bases. Kobe Kato grounded out to first to score Dezenzo and give Asheville a 1-0 lead. In the top of the third, Miguel Palma and Dezenzo walked to put runners on first and second. Borden doubled to left, scoring both runners and making it a 3-0 ballgame.

Bowling Green got on the board in the bottom of the fifth against Asheville starter Peyton Plumlee. Nick Schnell blasted a solo homer to right center field to cut the deficit at 3-1.

In the top of the sixth, Drew Gilbert cleared the bases on a three RBI triple and Palma collected an RBI single off Hot Rods reliever Antonio Menendez to increase the lead to 7-1.

Bowling Green scored again in the bottom of the seventh off Asheville reliever Kasey Ford. Willy Vasquez tripled and plated on a fielding error from Borden at second to make it 7-2. The Hot Rods offense was shut out the rest of the way, losing by a final score of 7-2.

Plumlee (2-0) got the win while allowing one run on three hits, nine strikeouts, and a walk in 5.0 innings pitched. Peoples (0-2) took the loss, giving up three runs, walking seven, striking out five, and allowing a run in 3.0 innings of work.

In game two, the Tourists started the scoring off in the second against Hot Rods starter Austin Vernon. Freudis Nova walked and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Tommy Sacco Jr. singled on a ground ball up the middle to plate Nova and give Asheville a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods answered back with a couple of runs in the third off Tourists starter Valente Bellozo. Dru Baker walked and scored on a two-run homer off the bat of Junior Caminero to make it a 2-1 ballgame. Asheville tied it up against Vernon in the fourth. Nova smacked a solo home run over the right field wall to put the score at 2-2.

Bowling Green plated more runs in the fifth against Asheville reliever Logan VanWey. Caminero singled, Kenny Piper walked and Blake Robertson worked a walk to load the bases. Oniell Manzueta walked to bring home Caminero and give the Hot Rods a 3-2 lead. The Hot Rods took a 4-2 lead when Nate Soria walked to plate Piper from third.

Asheville cut into the deficit off Bowling Green reliever Nelson Alvarez in the bottom of the fifth. Dezenzo singled and scored on an RBI double by Ryan Wrobleski to make it a 4-3 ballgame. In the sixth, Justin Williams led off with a double and moved up to second on a ground ball. Price singled to right, plating Williams to tie the game, 4-4. Price moved up to second on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI single from Kato that put the Tourists up 5-4.

The Hot Rods rallied in the top of the seventh against Tourists reliever Zack Matthews. Tanner Murray led off with a double and moved up to third on a wild pitch. After Robertson walked, Nate Soria notched a bunt single that scored Murray to tie the game at 5-5. Vasquez singled to left and Baker got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give the Hot Rods a 6-5 lead. Bowling Green extended their lead to 7-5 on an RBI groundout from Caminero. Franklin Dacosta pitched a scoreless seventh to carry Bowling Green to a 7-5 victory.

Nelson Alvarez (1-0) allowed three runs on six hits with a strikeout in 2.2 innings while getting the win. Matthews picked up the loss, letting up three runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 1.2 frames. Dacosta (1) had a strikeout and allowed a hit while securing the save in a scoreless seventh inning.

The Hot Rods and the Tourists play the fourth game of an eight-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green is set to start LHP Antonio Jimenez (0-1, 7.04), while Hickory sends RHP Alex Santos (0-1, 10.13) to the bump.

