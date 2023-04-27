Jamarion Sharp transfers to Ole Miss

Jamarion Sharp
Jamarion Sharp(Mohammad Ahmad)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former WKU big man Jamarion Sharp announced via twitter that he will be transferring to Ole Miss.

Sharp originally declared for the NBA Draft while also keeping his college eligibility.

During his time on the Hill, he was the nations leading shot blocker during the 2022-2023 season averaging 4.1 blocks per game. He also averaged 7.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 62.8% from the field.

Sharp became the sixth player in C-USA history to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons after finishing the season with 131 total blocks.

He joins an Ole Miss squad that finished with a 12-21 record. The Rebels parted ways with former head coach Kermit Davis and have since hired former Texas head coach Chris Beard.

