Logan County Humane Society rescues 14 puppies

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two litters of puppies are getting a chance at a new life after being rescued by the Logan County Humane Society from an abandoned home.

“We went out, we saw a mom inside, we couldn’t catch her at first and we went inside,” said Chase Smith, an officer with the Logan County Animal Control. ”We saw that there were babies inside, we found them. Later that day, we went back out there and tried to catch the mama and found that there were babies under the house.”

Smith said he ended up having to dig a hole under the home and pull each of the puppies out.

“I just scraped both of them with my hands and passed them back as carefully as I could,” Smith said. “I didn’t have much room at all to turn around.”

In total, 14 puppies were rescued from the home.

Humane Society Executive Director Randah Hutchison says all the puppies appear to be healthy and are doing well in society.

“We will get them uploaded onto our pet finder to prepare them for homes,” Hutchison said. “Take adoption applications, start pairing them with the best home for them within the next couple of weeks.”

With the extra mouths to feed Hutchison says the Humane Society is always looking for donations.

“There’s a lot of things that we could use to improve along the way, that we’re working toward now to assist with some of these more tricky calls,” Hutchison said.

While this story may have a happy ending, Hutchison says it serves as an important lesson on spaying and neutering your pets.

“A lot of people don’t mean for their animal to get pregnant, they run off for a split second, or the neighbor’s dog runs over here, and boom, it’s too late,” Hutchison said. “If we’ve already done a spay and neuter, reached out for assistance or to find low cost, then at the time that that lock-in happens, you’re already safe.”

For more information on spaying and neutering, or to give a donation to the Logan County Humane Society, visit their website.

