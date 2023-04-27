Metts resigns as Hilltopper Golf Head Coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chan Metts has resigned as WKU’s head men’s golf coach.

“I’ve decided that it is in the best interest for myself and my family to take a step away from this position,” said Metts. “I have enjoyed being the head coach at Western Kentucky for the last five seasons, and I want to thank all of the players who came alongside me in that time. I was welcomed with open arms in a tough situation, and I appreciate that to this day. We took WKU Men’s Golf to places it had never been before, and I will always be proud of that accomplishment.”

“We thank Chan for his dedication to our program over the last five years,” said Director of Athletics Todd Stewart. “We wish him all the best with his future endeavors.”

Metts coached on The Hill for five seasons, leading two individuals to three tournament medalist titles in that time frame.

The Hilltoppers’ best conference finish under Metts was a six-place finish in 2019 with three individuals tying for 10th overall.

Metts also coached Hilltopper greats Billy Tom Sargent and Stuart Easton to individual NCAA Regional appearances in 2019.

Sargent became the first Hilltopper to ever advance to the NCAA Championship where he tied for 11th in the nation.

WKU’s national search for Metts’ replacement has begun.

