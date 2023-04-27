Omega Psi Phi presents ‘Blackout Mardi Gras’ this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc Theta Alpha Alpha Chapter is hosting its annual fundraising event, Blackout Mardi Gras on Saturday night.

The event is on April 29 from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green.

Theo Marks appeared on Midday Live Thursday to talk about what this fundraiser is all about and who benefits from the proceeds.

It’s a night of costumes, fun, food, dancing, prizes, a costume contest and more.

All-black business casual is the attire for the event and will be enforced.

For tickets and information log onto BowlingGreenQues.com or scan the QR code below.

Scan the QR code to order your tickets. (Omega Psi Phi Fraternity)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.