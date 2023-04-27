One person dead after collision in Beaver Dam

By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WBKO) - One person is dead after a collision in Ohio County Monday.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a single vehicle collision around the 500 block of Rochester Road in Beaver Dam on April 24.

The driver of that vehicle was airlifted to a Nashville hospital.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office learned the person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says their name is being withheld out of respect for the family and their privacy.

