UPDATE: BGPD investigating fatal collision on Lovers Lane

EDITOR’S NOTE: In an earlier version of this story, we incorrectly stated this accident occurred Thursday instead of Wednesday. We regret this error.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a fatal wreck that happened on Lovers Lane Wednesday night.

Right now, Eastbound Lovers Lane is closed at the Soccer Complex and Bowling Green Police is turning everyone around back towards Scottsville Road.

Westbound Lovers Lane is down to one lane.

Bowling Green Police confirmed with WBKO that one man has died.

They said they are reconstructing a collision and the road will be closed for a few hours.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn more information.

