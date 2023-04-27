Report: Mammoth Cave ranks among Top 10 National Parks in the USA

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - In celebration of National Parks week, Travel Lemming released a data-backed ranking of all 63 US national parks.

Mammoth Cave ranks as the No. 8 overall best national park in the USA, also ranking among the most biodiverse and affordable parks in the country.

Travel Lemming’s national parks ranking is based on an analysis of data scoring each park across six factors: affordability, accessibility, biodiversity, crowds, reviews and weather.

The report revealed the following insights regarding Mammoth Cave National Park:

The park earned a 5th place ranking in affordability, making it an accessible and budget-friendly option for families and adventure seekers alike.

Mammoth Cave National Park ranked 8th in biodiversity, offering visitors a rich variety of plant and animal species to discover.

Despite being a top 10 park, Mammoth Cave National Park ranks 49th in terms of crowds. In 2022, the park saw 663,147 recreation visits in its 54,016.29 acres, averaging a relatively-crowded 12.28 visitors per acre.

Mammoth Cave National Park’s 14th-place ranking in weather showcases the park’s enjoyable climate. Though the park is underground, the above-ground weather maintains an average temperature between 50 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit for 9 months of the year.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.