SPD: Bulldozer falls off trailer on KY 100

By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Scottsville Police responded to a call that a bulldozer had fallen off a trailer on KY 100 Thursday night.

Police responded around 6 p.m. to the intersection of KY 100 and East Locust STreet.

Preliminary investigations determined that a semi flatbed trailer driven by Tyler Tucker, of Lafayette, Tennessee, was hauling a bulldozer eastbound on KY 100.

Police said as Tucker entered curve at the intersection, a securement chain, which was holding the bulldozer broke causing the dozer to slide off the side of the trailer.

According to reports, the dozer fell on its back with the blade facing upwards.

Police reported that officers were on the scene for three hours as a heavy haul wrecker was called to the scene.

No injuries were reported at the time of the accident.

