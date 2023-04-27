Steve Lutz gets his first transfer in his WKU regime

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Steve Lutz announced the signing of rising redshirt senior Brandon Newman to the 2023-24 roster.

“I’ve known Brandon for a long time and had the pleasure of coaching him at Purdue,” said Lutz on the signee. “He is a young man who already has his degree from Purdue and comes from a great family.  He is highly skilled guard with great experience playing high-level championship basketball. I’m excited for what he will bring to our program.”

Newman comes to The Hill after playing three seasons in four years at Purdue.

The Valparaiso, Ind., native appeared in all 35 games for the Boilermakers in 2022-23, starting in the final six of the season. He averaged 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while netting 35 3-pointers across the year.

He scored in double figures six times, including a 19-point game with six rebounds, five assists and three steals in a home win over Illinois. He also scored 15 points in a win over Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament semifinals, helping Purdue on its way to a Big Ten tournament title.

In 2021-22, Newman appeared in 25 games with one start, averaging 4.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He scored in double figures in four of Purdue’s first seven games, including a season-high 16 points against Omaha.

In Newman’s freshman year, Lutz’s final year at Purdue, he appeared in all 28 games for the Boilermakers, making starts in 23 of those. He averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 39.8% from the field and 37.9% from 3.

His 39 3-pointers that year were the seventh most by any Purdue freshman in school history and ranked second among all Big Ten freshman in 2020-21. In that season, Newman scored at least 20 points on two occasions and had 12 double-figure scoring games. He sat out the 2019-20 season as a redshirt.

Out of high school, Newman was ranked No. 75 by Rivals and No. 80 by ESPN in the 2019 class. He finished second in the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball voting after averaging 27.2 points, 8.8 boards and 2.5 steals at Valparaiso High School, shooting nearly 40% from long range.

