Thursday Evening Showers

By David Wolter
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekend looks mainly dry, but a shower or storm is possible later on Saturday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers expected this evening, but they dwindle as the night wears on.

A few very isolated showers are possible on Friday, but a vast majority of the day is going to be dry. A late day shower or storm could make an appearance on Saturday before the trend turns dry into next week.

Not much rain into the weekend
Not much rain into the weekend(David Wolter)

The overall weather pattern keeps temperatures unseasonably cool into the first few days of May.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Man killed in Lovers Lane crash identified
Two people were transported from the scene by EMS.
Police respond to train versus vehicle wreck
A truck crashed with a foot-powered scooter in this area of Milton Avenue near the intersection...
Glasgow child flown to hospital after truck, scooter crash
'Stand Your Ground' laws apply only during an active attack, not under the suspicion of one...
Attorneys explain ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws in Kentucky
WKU’s Department of Chemistry is mourning the loss of one of its instructors.
WKU professor passes after battle with cancer

Latest News

Wet tonight, but not a lot of rain in the extended forecast
Thursday Evening Showers
Cloudy AM, then showers roll in this afternoon!
Cloudy AM, then showers roll in this afternoon!
Cloudy AM, then showers roll in this afternoon!
Cloudy AM, then showers roll in this afternoon!
Locally heavy rainfall could lead to some ponding of water.
Rain for Thursday