Thursday Evening Showers

Weekend looks mainly dry, but a shower or storm is possible later on Saturday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers expected this evening, but they dwindle as the night wears on.

A few very isolated showers are possible on Friday, but a vast majority of the day is going to be dry. A late day shower or storm could make an appearance on Saturday before the trend turns dry into next week.

Not much rain into the weekend (David Wolter)

The overall weather pattern keeps temperatures unseasonably cool into the first few days of May.

