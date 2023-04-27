Thursday Evening Showers
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers expected this evening, but they dwindle as the night wears on.
A few very isolated showers are possible on Friday, but a vast majority of the day is going to be dry. A late day shower or storm could make an appearance on Saturday before the trend turns dry into next week.
The overall weather pattern keeps temperatures unseasonably cool into the first few days of May.
