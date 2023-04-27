Warren East Percussion Ensemble wins top honor at WGI finals

The Warren East High School band director's office overlooks a crowded room full of various...
The Warren East High School band director's office overlooks a crowded room full of various instruments.(BRENNAN CRAIN/WBKO News)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Banding together to get the job done is what members of the Warren East Percussion Ensemble did last weekend to secure the school’s latest musical accolade.

The ensemble competed in Dayton, Ohio, at the Winter Guard International Percussion World Finals against other groups. They secured the top honor after a series of competitions with their piece called “Love Goes Right.”

“It’s unbelievable,” said Cedrick Leavell, Warren East Middle School band director, and former percussion ensemble member. “I’m still wrapping my head around it.”

The ensemble is a concert band that allows students from neighboring schools to compete with Warren East students. Leavell said the group is separate from a standard school band in that way.

The group began practicing at least twice a week last December with intensive three-hour rehearsals.

“You don’t get to this point or anywhere near this point if the kids aren’t bought into the product and being dedicated to the craft,” Leavell said.

While they’re proud of the award, students with the ensemble said they hope the community recognizes their dedication to the program and to each other.

“This is my everything,” said Katie Yaden, a junior ensemble member. Yaden has been a percussionist since she was in the sixth grade. “I got into it because my brother did percussion. Even before I got started it was already a big part of my life.”

Much like a marching band, the ensemble played the music and brought it to life through movement.

Leavell said judges evaluated the performances according to how well the music had been composed and how well it was played.

Ryan Root, another junior member of the ensemble, said he never considered becoming a percussionist until he auditioned last year. And that has made all the difference.

“If you get the opportunity to do something like this – music and arts or sports – take it because it’s been a real blast,” Root said.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: BGPD investigating fatal collision on Lovers Lane
Two people were transported from the scene by EMS.
Police respond to train versus vehicle wreck
A truck crashed with a foot-powered scooter in this area of Milton Avenue near the intersection...
Glasgow child flown to hospital after truck, scooter crash
'Stand Your Ground' laws apply only during an active attack, not under the suspicion of one...
Attorneys explain ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws in Kentucky
WKU’s Department of Chemistry is mourning the loss of one of its instructors.
WKU professor passes after battle with cancer

Latest News

Officer John DuBarry with now-retired K9 Officer Zeke.
Retired K9 officer to comfort military family as handler deploys overseas
Horseshoe league coming May 2 to Chalybeate Park
Edmonson Co. Horseshoe Pitchers Association’s Horseshoe League hosting sign-ups
Omega Psi Phi presents 'Blackout Mardi Gras' this weekend
Omega Psi Phi presents ‘Blackout Mardi Gras’ this weekend
A truck crashed with a foot-powered scooter in this area of Milton Avenue near the intersection...
Glasgow child flown to hospital after truck, scooter crash