WKU Student Film Festival returns for 29th year in Bowling Green

Each year, the WKU Student Film Festival allows students to showcase their hard work and talents to the community of Bowling Green.
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the last 29 years, Western Kentucky University’s School of Media has hosted the WKU Student Film Festival. Each year, the festival allows students to showcase their hard work to the community of Bowling Green.

Professors within the WKU School of Media say that the WKU Student Film Festival brings students’ talents to light and recognizes the next generation of filmmakers.

“We have got students in Louisville and Nashville. We have students in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York. We try to follow the industry practices as closely as possible,” said Travis Newton, associate professor at the WKU School of Media.

Those within the WKU School of Media have very close ties to the community of Bowling Green. Especially when it comes to finding locations to film in the city and host the annual Student Film Festival. Some professors say that none of this would be possible without the city of Bowling Green.

“In the last two years that I have been here, I have had the incredible opportunity to meet with a lot of locals and work with people to really get these films off the ground. Without them, we really would not exist,” said Shaina Feldman, film instructor at the WKU School of Media.

Seniors in the WKU School of Media have been working on their thesis films since last summer. On Sunday, April 30, the senior film students will be premiering their thesis films at a “Red Carpet Premiere” at the Capitol Arts Center in downtown Bowling Green.

“It is a really huge deal for the students because it is such an iconic place in Bowling Green. It also gives a really authentic film festival feel because a lot of film festivals screen at historic theaters,” said Sara Thomason, film program coordinator at the WKU School of Media.

The 29th WKU Student Film Festival events will begin on Thursday, April 27, at Regal Cinemas Stadium 12 Theater in Bowling Green. The festival will run through the weekend, ending with the Red Carpet Premiere at the Capitol Arts Center on Sunday, April 30.

Each night, tickets are $5, except for Sunday night, which is $10. The Full Festival Pass is $20, which guarantees access to every premiere this weekend.

For more information, you can visit the WKU Student Film Festival’s website.

