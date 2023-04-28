2 US Army helicopters on training flight crash in Alaska

The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in...
The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in Alaska have crashed in near the town of Healy.(Live 5 News)
By Alaska's News Source staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEALY, Alaska (KTUU) - The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in Alaska have crashed in near the town of Healy.

KTUU reports the conditions of those aboard the aircraft are not yet known.

Army officials say that the two helicopters from the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment were returning from a training flight.

First responders are on the scene and the incident is under investigation.

Healy is located about 250 miles north of Anchorage.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Man killed in Lovers Lane crash identified
Two people were transported from the scene by EMS.
Police respond to train versus vehicle wreck
'Stand Your Ground' laws apply only during an active attack, not under the suspicion of one...
Attorneys explain ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws in Kentucky
A truck crashed with a foot-powered scooter in this area of Milton Avenue near the intersection...
Glasgow child flown to hospital after truck, scooter crash
WKU’s Department of Chemistry is mourning the loss of one of its instructors.
WKU professor passes after battle with cancer

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL...
Bryce Young taken at No. 1 in NFL draft by Panthers
Illinois-based Weinstein Wholesale Meats is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of raw ground beef...
More than 2,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over ‘rubber-like’ substance in patties
A therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.
Therapy K9 befriends polar bear at Columbus Zoo