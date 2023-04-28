Annual Fire Training returning to BWG Airport

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual Federal Aviation Administration Part 139 Fire Department Training Exercise will take place May 1, 2, and 3 at 6 p.m. each day in the Bowling Green – Warren County Regional Airport Terminal Building.

As part of this training exercise, a controlled burn will be established on Airport Property and the Bowling Green Fire Department will execute a full response.

Participants in the Training Exercise will include the Bowling Green – Warren County Regional Airport Staff, Bowling Green Fire Department, Medical Center E.M.S., Air Evac, and Warren County Emergency Management.

If you should have any questions regarding the Fire Department Training Exercise, please contact the Airport Manager’s Office at (270) 842-1101.

