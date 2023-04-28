Authorities release identity of woman killed in Beaver Dam deadly crash

Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Beaver Dam crash turns fatal
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the 500 block of Rochester Road in Beaver Dam in reference to a crash.

They say that crash happened on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the vehicle was flown to Nashville, Tennessee for medical attention.

Officials told 14 News on Wednesday that person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Friday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver killed as Tina Brown.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

