Bowling Green Volleyball setter Kaia Barnett commits to South Carolina State

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There have been many names to come out of Bowling Green High School this year that will continue their athletic careers to the next level but very few can match up to the accolades that Kaia Barnett has earned.

Barnett signed across the dotted line to continue her athletic and academic career to play volleyball at South Carolina State University.

She was seated with her mother and grandmother as she signed to become a Lady Bulldog.

“It’s so exciting and so relieving,” Barnett said. “It’s been a long run and a long time coming so I’m super excited to continue my academic and athletic career at South Carolina State.”

Barnett has been the starting setter for all four years of her high school career totaling up to a 103-35 record.

Not only did she play for her school but she also played on club teams that caused her to travel many days and many hours all while balancing being a high school student.

She’s proud of how all the traveling, practicing, and time spent bettering her craft has led her to where she is today.

“It’s put all kinds of adversity in my face that I’ve had to navigate. I’ve had all kinds of different coaches and players, all walks of life. It’s been a blessing and a curse at the same time but more of a blessing just because I’ve seen everybody,” she said. “So, I’m very excited to take that step forward.”

Barnett is one of the most decorated athletes to come out of Bowling Green Volleyball with accolades including finishing her senior year with a 39-3 record and making it to the final four of the state tournament for the first time in school history.

She was a 2022 KVCA 1st team All-State member, the Athletic Directors Association 2022 4th Region Player of the Year, made was the back-to-back KVCA 4th Region Player of the year, and made the 2022 KHSAA State Tournament All-Tournament team and that’s just this year which barely scratches the surface on the amount of accolades she has received.

She talked about what she’s looking forward to in the future at south Carolina State.

“Well one the weather because its so warm,” she said. “I’m super excited to see a whole different side of school. It is a HBCU so I will be around people that are like me. So it will be a change but I think I’ll definitely gravitate towards it.“

Although she’ll be trading in the Purples jersey for a Bulldogs jersey, she says she will miss her Purples family and how supportive they have been of her throughout her journey and she hopes they continue striving to be the best team they can be.

“It’s super bittersweet , I definitely want to leave it in a better place than I found it,” she said. “I hope they continue what we’ve started here already. I know I’m going to come back but I want to come back to something that’s continuing.”

Barnett joins a Lady Bulldogs squad that will be under new leadership of the new Head Coach Melissa Robinson who was a former SCSU player.

