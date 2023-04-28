Family ties and Colonels basketball: Jax Allen signs LOI with Eastern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Metcalfe County High School senior guard Jax Allen signed his letter of intent to further his education and play basketball at Eastern Kentucky University.

In his four years as a Hornet, Allen scored 1,620 points and pulled down 694 rebounds. He led the team in scoring and rebounds during the 2022-2023 season with 20.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He helped Metcalfe County win two district championships in 2021 and 2023.

Playing for EKU has been Allen’s dream since he was a kid, and this was a special moment that he got to share with everyone.

“It’s amazing when the whole community comes out for something like this. You get to see your whole family, friends, coaching staff. Just going to play at Eastern like I said earlier, I mean, it’s been a lifelong dream of mine and I’m proud that coach A.W. gave me the chance, and just looking to make the most of it and contribute however I can,” Allen said.

Jax’s father, John Allen, is a member of the EKU Hall of Fame where he played basketball from 1990-1994. John Allen finished his career as the fourth all-time leading scorer in Colonel history.

Allen sid, “It’s an amazing thing. Ever since I was little I can remember going to my Grandma’s house and watching tapes of my Dad playing basketball at Eastern. Watching him out on that court made me work harder. I want to go out there and I want to create my own legacy and make my own path. These next four years, I think it’s going to be an amazing journey and I’m looking forward to it.”

Eastern Kentucky is coming off of a historical and record-breaking season. The Colonels advanced to the CBI title game where they fell just short to Charlotte 71-68. The appearance in the championship game was the program’s first national postseason tournament title game trip ever. In the Atlantic Sun Conference, EKU rounded out their season ranked number one in blocks, steals, rebounds, and forced turnovers.

“That’s an awesome program. That’s a big part of why I’m looking forward to going there. They’re getting everybody back. They’ve been projected to go to the tournament. They’re one of the best team’s in Kentucky, let’s be honest, they’re just a great team,” Allen added. “I’m looking forward to just going there and being a part of that energy.”

Allen was named the 2022 Heisman High School Male Winner for Metcalfe County High School. He is a three-time 4th Region All “A” Classic All-Tournament Team member and a three-time 16th District All-Tournament Team selection. This year, he was named to the 4th Region All-Season 3rd Team.

In addition to basketball, Allen is also a member of the Hornet baseball team and bass fishing team. He is an MCHS student ambassador and FFA officer. He plans on pursuing a degree in education with hopes of teaching in Metcalfe County one day.

