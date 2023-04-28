A few weekend showers

A little rain for Saturday and a scattered shower or two Sunday afternoon, but dry much of next week.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We look dry through Friday night with a few areas of fog possible early Saturday morning. A morning shower is possible, followed by an isolated shower or even a storm during the afternoon. Highs Saturday will be around 70.

No weekend washout and more cool sunshine into next week (David Wolter)

Temperatures turn cooler on Sunday and there is another chance of an afternoon shower or two. The pattern turns dry as we get into the month of May next week. Temperatures still remain unseasonably cool.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.