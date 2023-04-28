A few weekend showers
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We look dry through Friday night with a few areas of fog possible early Saturday morning. A morning shower is possible, followed by an isolated shower or even a storm during the afternoon. Highs Saturday will be around 70.
Temperatures turn cooler on Sunday and there is another chance of an afternoon shower or two. The pattern turns dry as we get into the month of May next week. Temperatures still remain unseasonably cool.
