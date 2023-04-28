Hosparus Health hosts free event showcasing community resources for older adults

(Source: Hosparus Health)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hosparus Health, in collaboration with its palliative care brand, Pallitus Health Partners, and law firm Kentucky ElderLaw, PLLC are inviting seniors and their family caregivers to The Senior Aging Summit, on Saturday, April 29, from 8 to 11 a.m., at the Warren County Extension Office, 5162 Russellville Road in Bowling Green.

At this free event, dozens of community experts will showcase the services and support they provide for older adults and their families.

“Hosparus Health is thrilled to connect members of the community to dozens of local social service agencies and healthcare professionals,” said Community Outreach Manager Kristen Roderick. “We recognize that many families struggle silently, and often with frustration, unaware of the resources available for seniors and caregivers in our area. Our goal is to connect families with the services and support they need to achieve the best quality of life possible.”

Hosparus Health and Pallitus Health Partners will lead breakout sessions highlighting their available services for patients and families facing serious illnesses.

Members of the Hosparus Health Barren River team will educate participants on the nonprofit organization’s holistic team approach to comprehensive care.

John Dodson, Attorney at Law with Kentucky ElderLaw, will conduct a session about asset protection for seniors. He will share considerations for long-term care planning, Medicaid, probate, and VA benefits.

