Kentucky Derby Festival unveils new Pegasus float debuting in Sunday’s parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a big, new addition coming to this year’s Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade.

The festival said it has retired the old, giant inflatable Pegasus balloon that would lead the parade in years past and will be replacing it with a brand new Pegasus.

The original balloon was named “Peggy” and first made its appearance in the 1980s.

Zoeller Pump Company, the sponsor of this year’s parade, said the new balloon has not been named yet, but it will use cold air instead of helium.

The switch to cold air will make the balloon more cost-effective and easier to maneuver.

“We’ll have guide ropes as opposed to holding ropes, because before, the helium, you were kind of holding it down,” Dwight Newton with Zoeller Pump Company said. “Now we’re gonna have guide ropes to keep it from flopping around and things because it’s more like one of those blow ups as opposed to the helium-filled.”

A team of 40 volunteers from the Zoeller Pump Company will lead the new Pegasus down the route Sunday afternoon.

The parade begins at 3 p.m., which can also be seen live on WAVE and all our streaming platforms.

