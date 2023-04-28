KSP trooper placed on administrative leave after shooting in Edmonson County chase

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police has placed a Sergeant on administrative leave after an officer involved shooting in Edmonson County on March 30.

RELATED: KSP Post 3 investigating officer-involved shooting

KSP reported that Sergeant Jason Adkison was placed on leave after the shooting.

Around 8:47 p.m. on March 30, the KSP Post 3 was assisting the Brownsville Police Department in a vehicle pursuit following a traffic stop on South Main Street in Brownsville.

BPD requested assistance from the KSP after the driver, later identified as Cody Brady, 27, of Smiths Grove, began firing at the police officer’s cruiser during the chase.

KSP Troopers reported they joined the chase around 9 p.m. when Brady continued firing in the direction of the troopers resulting in two KSP cruisers being hit.

The pursuit traveled through the Rocky Hill community and Smiths Grove community before ending behind a home on Rocky Hill Road in Edmonson County at 9:27 p.m.

Police reported that Brady then fled on foot into a ditch line near the home, still with a firearm.

Reports indicate that Brady fired shots again and was then shot by Adkison.

Brady was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Adkison is an eight year veteran of the KSP and the KSP reported that he was placed on leave in accordance with KSP procedures.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Man killed in Lovers Lane crash identified
'Stand Your Ground' laws apply only during an active attack, not under the suspicion of one...
Attorneys explain ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws in Kentucky
Police respond.
SPD: Bulldozer falls off trailer on KY 100
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
WKU’s Department of Chemistry is mourning the loss of one of its instructors.
WKU professor passes after battle with cancer

Latest News

Annual Fire Training returning to BWG Airport
Tompkinsville woman indicted for stalking, mailing threats
Hosparus Health hosts free event showcasing community resources for older adults
McMichael Education Gallery
McMichael Family Education Gallery opens at the National Corvette Museum