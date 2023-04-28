Levis taken by the Titans in 2nd round of NFL Draft

The former UK quarterback is staying in SEC country heading to Nashville
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated Louisville in an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Brian Milam
Published: Apr. 28, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Will Levis did not have to wait long in the NFL Draft’s second round. One night after suffering through being passed over time and time again, the Tennessee Titans chose the former UK quarterback with the 33rd overall selection.

The Titans traded up, with the Cardinals, in the Draft to take Levis after passing on the UK signal caller with the 11th pick in round one.

The last quarterback chosen with the 33rd overall pick was another guy who Levis resembles with his attitude and game. That QB in 1991 was Brett Favre.

