Monroe County Water District issues boil water advisory

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A boil water advisory has been issued for Monroe County Water District customers starting at 2754 Edmonton Road to 4403 Edmonton Road.

All customers on and along Old Edmonton Road, Mount Gilead Road, P. Carter Road, Ella’s Way, East and West Bushong Road, Cornwell Road from 203 Drag Strip Road to 397 Drag Strip are impacted by this.

This will impact 75 customers, according to the water district.

The district reported that this advisory is due to a 6-inch main water line break.

“Customers should bring the water to a rolling boil for at least three minutes,” according to the district. “The boil water advisory will continue until after sample results are received.”

