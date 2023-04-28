Potter Children’s Home breaks ground on quadplex apartment for single-parent households

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For single parents, raising children alone can be challenging.

Potter Children’s Home and Family Ministries aims to provide single parents and their children an opportunity to achieve wholeness and stability through education, counseling, and mentoring.

“They come in here and they begin working on goals. They may have educational goals, spiritual goals, or parenting goals, but their ultimate goal is to become self-supporting,” said Ralph Brewer, executive director for Potter Children’s Home and Family Ministries.

For nearly 110 years, Potter Children’s Home and Family Ministries’ mission has been to support single parents and families in the heart of South Central Kentucky.

On Friday, that mission grew even bigger.

Through the Single Parent Alliance for Raising Kids, or SPARK, program, parents are given resources to become more self-sufficient for themselves and their children.

“They complete a degree in whatever their area of interest is, so when they complete that degree and get to the point where they can support themselves and their children, then they move out,” said Brewer.

The SPARK program allows an existing family to stay together, and each family is provided a place to stay along with basic necessities.

On Friday, April 28, Potter Children’s Home and Family Ministries expanded the SPARK program’s mission by breaking ground on a new quadplex apartment building.

This allows for more accessible and affordable housing for families in need. It also comes at zero cost to the organization.

“None of the buildings we build are built with borrowed money,” said Brewer. “We do not borrow money for any of the buildings we build. We always have the money first. In this case, an anonymous donor donated the money for this building.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was a huge step forward for the organization and for the South Central Kentucky community.

The City of Bowling Green recently set aside $2 million for affordable housing, which greatly helps organizations like the Potter Children’s Home provide more housing for families in need.

“Our government does some things great, but what we really are is trying to be leaders in our community. We are trying to ensure that this money goes to the greatest good. To be able to give this money to the families that need it the most, Potter (Children’s Home and) Family Ministries is a part of that. They are doing a great job,” said Todd Alcott, mayor of Bowling Green.

Because of this funding and an abundance of resources, it offers families a chance to rebuild their lives and stay together.

“It means that they are able to hold that family together. It means that their children may have been taken away from them if they did not have a place to go and grow to the point of being able to support themselves,” said Brewer.

For more information, you can contact the Potter Children’s Home and Family Ministries at (270) 843-3038.

You can also visit their website.

