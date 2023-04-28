Rick Stansbury joins Memphis as an assistant coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Western Kentucky Men’s Basketball Head Coach Rick Stansbury will be joining the Memphis Tigers coaching staff as an assistant coach, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway announced Friday afternoon.

Welcome, assistant coach Rick Stansbury!



432 head coaching wins, 21 years of head coaching experience and another lethal recruiter added to the bench Ⓜ️#GoTigersGo



📰 https://t.co/I1wrvpk2Ck pic.twitter.com/ayJlaRWTJS — Memphis Basketball (@Memphis_MBB) April 28, 2023

During Stansbury’s time on the Hill, he led the Hilltoppers to four 20-win seasons and three Conference USA Tournament title game appearances during his tenure.

Over the last seven seasons, Stansbury led the Hilltoppers to a 139-89 (.610) record. The stint included four 20-win seasons and an All-American product and NBA Second Round draft choice in Charles Bassey.

This past season, the Tops were predicted to finish second in the conference with a newly revamped roster. WKU finished with a 17-16 record while going 8-12 in conference play and losing in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament.

Stansbury coached against Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway during the 2021-22 season when the Hilltoppers traveled down to the FedExForum and lost to the Tigers 74-62.

Stansbury joins Hardaway’s coaching staff that led the Tigers to a 26-9 record and a first round loss in the NCAA Tournament to FAU.

