Rick Stansbury joins Memphis as an assistant coach

Rick Stansbury
Rick Stansbury(Lauren Floyd)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Western Kentucky Men’s Basketball Head Coach Rick Stansbury will be joining the Memphis Tigers coaching staff as an assistant coach, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway announced Friday afternoon.

During Stansbury’s time on the Hill, he led the Hilltoppers to four 20-win seasons and three Conference USA Tournament title game appearances during his tenure.

Over the last seven seasons, Stansbury led the Hilltoppers to a 139-89 (.610) record. The stint included four 20-win seasons and an All-American product and NBA Second Round draft choice in Charles Bassey.

This past season, the Tops were predicted to finish second in the conference with a newly revamped roster. WKU finished with a 17-16 record while going 8-12 in conference play and losing in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament.

Stansbury coached against Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway during the 2021-22 season when the Hilltoppers traveled down to the FedExForum and lost to the Tigers 74-62.

Stansbury joins Hardaway’s coaching staff that led the Tigers to a 26-9 record and a first round loss in the NCAA Tournament to FAU.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Man killed in Lovers Lane crash identified
'Stand Your Ground' laws apply only during an active attack, not under the suspicion of one...
Attorneys explain ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws in Kentucky
Police respond.
SPD: Bulldozer falls off trailer on KY 100
WKU’s Department of Chemistry is mourning the loss of one of its instructors.
WKU professor passes after battle with cancer
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies

Latest News

Jax Allen signs with EKU
Family ties and Colonels basketball: Jax Allen signs LOI with Eastern Kentucky
Kaia Barnett signed across the dotted line to continue her athletic and academic career and...
Bowling Green Volleyball setter Kaia Barnett commits to South Carolina State
Patriots senior Aaron Shain signed the dotted line to continue his academic and athletic career...
Allen County-Scottsville’s Aaron Shain signs LOI to play soccer at Lindsey Wilson
Jamarion Sharp transfers to Ole Miss
Jamarion Sharp transfers to Ole Miss