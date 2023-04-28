Tompkinsville woman indicted for stalking, mailing threats

(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned an indictment charging a Tompkinsville woman with stalking and mailing communications containing threats to injure another person.

According to the indictment, on Jan. 27 and Jan. 30 Tara K. Thomas, 31, mailed threatening communications to another person in Bowling Green.

Additionally, between Sept. 21, 2021, and Jan. 30, she sent Facebook messages and used the United States mail to stalk another person in Bowling Green.

Thomas is charged with one count of stalking and two counts of mailing threatening communications.

Thomas made her initial court appearance this week before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky in Bowling Green.

If convicted, Thomas faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Man killed in Lovers Lane crash identified
'Stand Your Ground' laws apply only during an active attack, not under the suspicion of one...
Attorneys explain ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws in Kentucky
Police respond.
SPD: Bulldozer falls off trailer on KY 100
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
WKU’s Department of Chemistry is mourning the loss of one of its instructors.
WKU professor passes after battle with cancer

Latest News

Hosparus Health hosts free event showcasing community resources for older adults
McMichael Education Gallery
McMichael Family Education Gallery opens at the National Corvette Museum
Warren East Percussion Ensemble wins top honor at WGI finals
Warren East Percussion Ensemble wins top honor at WGI finals
Chevrolet Corvette wins 2023 Coolest Thing Made in KY Tournament
Chevrolet Corvette wins 2023 Coolest Thing Made in KY Tournament