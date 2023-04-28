Tompkinsville woman indicted for stalking, mailing threats

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned an indictment charging a Tompkinsville woman with stalking and mailing communications containing threats to injure another person.

According to the indictment, on Jan. 27 and Jan. 30 Tara K. Thomas, 31, mailed threatening communications to another person in Bowling Green.

Additionally, between Sept. 21, 2021, and Jan. 30, she sent Facebook messages and used the United States mail to stalk another person in Bowling Green.

Thomas is charged with one count of stalking and two counts of mailing threatening communications.

Thomas made her initial court appearance this week before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky in Bowling Green.

If convicted, Thomas faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.