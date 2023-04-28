View from the Hill: Big Red Bag Ceremony

(WBKO)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University’s newest teacher graduates are getting some items to help launch their careers in a big red way.

Non-traditional student Tara Britt is about to become the first Special Education/Elementary Education graduate from any of WKU’s regional campuses.

“I can teach both special education kindergarten through 12th grade and elementary education K through 5,” said Britt.

Britt and her peers were part of WKU’s first of four Big Red Teacher Bag Ceremonies.

Between now and commencement, all of the region’s newest teachers will be getting a whole new bag of tricks.

“Everything from picture frames and pennants to red towels and squishy big red and a big giant mug for coffee and caffeine,” said Dean of the College of Education & Behavioral Sciences, Dr. Corinne Murphy.

It’s something College of Education and Behavioral Sciences Dean Corrine Murphy has done a variation of since she arrived at WKU in 2018.

“What we thought was wouldn’t it be nice if all of our teachers as they leave WKU and start their own classrooms had gear to really outfit their classroom as a Hilltopper and with all the spirit that goes with it,” said Dr. Murphy.

Kylie Milam is excited to use the new swag once she completes her student teaching in the fall.

“I can see myself using every single item that they gave us in my future classroom,” said Milam.

She says being this close to having her own classroom is a dream come true.

“From a little girl, I wanted to be a teacher.  I played school every day,” said Milam.

For Britt, it was a dream she put on hold to have a family and she says finishing her degree hasn’t always been easy.

“Both my boys are super active in sports so between sports and work and school we just pushed through and did what we could do to finish,” said Britt.

Already working as a long-term substitute, Britt plans to take next Friday off for her college recognition ceremony on the main campus before getting back to work with her new WKU items prominently displayed.

“The coffee mug is my favorite and we are going to take a picture to put on my desk,” said Britt.

Dr. Murphy says the college has launched a number of new programs that are expected to produce a bumper crop of teachers in the next three years.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Man killed in Lovers Lane crash identified
Two people were transported from the scene by EMS.
Police respond to train versus vehicle wreck
'Stand Your Ground' laws apply only during an active attack, not under the suspicion of one...
Attorneys explain ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws in Kentucky
A truck crashed with a foot-powered scooter in this area of Milton Avenue near the intersection...
Glasgow child flown to hospital after truck, scooter crash
WKU’s Department of Chemistry is mourning the loss of one of its instructors.
WKU professor passes after battle with cancer

Latest News

Police respond.
One person dead after collision in Beaver Dam
Deputies: Search warrant leads to 4 arrests in Ohio Co.
Deputies: Search warrant leads to 4 arrests in Ohio Co.
The nonprofit will match up to $13,000 towards environmental education programs.
‘Friends of Mammoth Cave Nat’l Park’ will match $13,000 in donations to environmental education
Two litters of puppies are getting a chance at a new life after being rescued by the Logan...
Logan County Humane Society rescues 14 puppies