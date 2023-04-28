Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating attempted theft at bank
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted theft at a local bank.
Police responded to Morgantown Bank and Trust on 1848 Morgantown Road in the early morning on Thursday, April 27.
According to the WCSO, they responded to a call of an ATM machine that had been broken into.
Surveillance video from the bank shows at least 3 suspected males, all wearing gloves and masks.
The suspects’ wrecked vehicle, a blue 2022 Ford F-250, was located nearby and had been abandoned at 260 Walnut Creek Drive.
If you have any information regarding this theft, please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633!
