WCSO searching for missing teen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager.

Emily McCoy, 16, was last seen on Sunday, April 23.

She is described as being 5′9″ and weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white pullover and shorts and was carrying a black purse.

She left her home on McGlocklin Way on foot, originally in the direction of the Greystone Subdivision at 1:47 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WCSO at 270-842-1633.

