Commercial vehicle crash closes two lanes NB I-65
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A commercial vehicle accident on I-65 has closed two lanes northbound.
According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened near the 55mm northbound on I-65.
Emergency units are utilizing a rotator to remove the semi-truck from the road.
According to emergency officials, four people were taken to Med Center-Caverna Hospital for injuries. Their condition is unknown.
KSP says the lanes will reopen as soon as the semi-truck is removed.
