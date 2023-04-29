Commercial vehicle crash closes two lanes NB I-65

I-65 semi crash at 55 mm towards Horse Cave.
I-65 semi crash at 55 mm towards Horse Cave.(Emergency Response crew on scene)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A commercial vehicle accident on I-65 has closed two lanes northbound.

According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened near the 55mm northbound on I-65.

Emergency units are utilizing a rotator to remove the semi-truck from the road.

According to emergency officials, four people were taken to Med Center-Caverna Hospital for injuries. Their condition is unknown.

KSP says the lanes will reopen as soon as the semi-truck is removed.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
UPDATE: Man killed in Lovers Lane crash identified
'Stand Your Ground' laws apply only during an active attack, not under the suspicion of one...
Attorneys explain ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws in Kentucky
Police respond.
SPD: Bulldozer falls off trailer on KY 100
WKU’s Department of Chemistry is mourning the loss of one of its instructors.
WKU professor passes after battle with cancer
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies

Latest News

Tompkinsville woman indicted for stalking
Tompkinsville woman indicted for stalking
Hosparus Health hosts free event showcasing community resources for older adults
Hosparus Health hosts free event showcasing community resources for older adults
Annual Fire Training returning to BWG Airport
Annual Fire Training returning to BWG Airport
Barren County Schools names Pniewski as newest elementary principal
Barren County Schools names Pniewski as newest elementary principal