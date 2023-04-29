Commercial vehicle crash closes two lanes NB I-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A commercial vehicle accident on I-65 has closed two lanes northbound.

According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened near the 55mm northbound on I-65.

Emergency units are utilizing a rotator to remove the semi-truck from the road.

According to emergency officials, four people were taken to Med Center-Caverna Hospital for injuries. Their condition is unknown.

KSP says the lanes will reopen as soon as the semi-truck is removed.

