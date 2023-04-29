Detroit Lions pick WKU defensive tackle Brodric Martin in Round 3 of NFL draft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU defensive lineman Brodric Martin watched his professional football dreams come true Friday night when he was selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

By being picked 96th overall, Martin became the 38th Hilltopper to be drafted into the NFL. He is the first Hilltopper to be selected by the Lions in the NFL Draft and the fourth player from WKU to play for the franchise, joining Troy Snardon, Riley Ware and Quanterus Smith.

Martin’s selection marks the second-straight year that a WKU player has been drafted in the third round. DeAngelo Malone was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons as the 82nd overall pick. That makes Martin the fifth-highest drafted Hilltopper in program history behind Forrest Lamp (38th, 2017), Taywan Taylor (72nd, 2017), Joseph Jefferson (74th, 2002) and Malone.

After starting his career at North Alabama, Martin transferred to WKU ahead of the 2021 season and played in all 28 games during his two seasons on The Hill. The Tuscaloosa, Ala. native helped the Hilltoppers win 18 games in two years, including a Boca Raton Bowl victory in 2021 and a New Orleans Bowl Championship in 2022. Martin started all 14 games his senior year and anchored WKU’s defensive line.

For his WKU career, Martin totaled 56 tackles, including six for loss with four sacks. He deflected two passes and forced one fumble while recovering another. Martin made a career-high six tackles against Indiana and had a huge game in WKU’s win against UAB in 2022 with a sack and a forced fumble. His efforts helped the WKU defense lead college football in forced turnovers and defense touchdowns last season.

After a successful 2022 campaign, Martin was named All-Conference USA Honorable Mention and accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

The NFL Draft will continue Saturday with rounds four through seven.

