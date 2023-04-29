Driver injured after vehicle strikes house in Allen County

Officials say the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital by EMS for further medical evaluation.(Allen County Sheriff's Office)
By Katy Beth Boyers
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person is injured after a vehicle collision in Allen County.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a collision with injury at 13056 Franklin Road on Thursday.

When deputies arrived, they saw a silver Nissan Altima had overturned multiple times before striking the house.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a media release, the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital by EMS for further medical attention.

