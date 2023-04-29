‘Fishing for Mentors’ holds ninth annual outing

9th annual 'Fishing for Mentors' event
9th annual 'Fishing for Mentors' event(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kids of all ages were provided a rod & reel, bait, and training from mentors for an opportunity to catch their first fish.

Parents and kiddos got the chance to be outside for a few hours during the 9th annual ‘Fishing for Mentors’ event held at Bowling Green KOA Holiday, and learn new skills that they can keep with them for a lifetime.

Trevor Lowe with Kentucky Fish & Wildlife said, “Getting to see all these kids catch their first fish. It’s been a great event, and it continues to be a great event after each and every year. Like I said, we appreciate you (Brian Webb) letting us be a part of this, and we have a great time with it.”

Whether it’s a bass, bluegill, or even a big catfish, catching your first fish is a thrilling adventure. Without the support from the community, an event like this wouldn’t be possible.

“Oh, it’s great. Now we’ve only owned KOA for a couple of years, but we’ve been involved every year and it keeps gettting bigger and bigger. I think we last year we had 30. This year we’ve got close to 50, and we’re just glad that we can provide a place that kids can get out and enjoy the outdoors and experience all of the training that these guys are providing,” said co-owner of Bowling Green KOA Holiday, Christian Kranz.

The 9th annual ‘Fishing for Mentors’ benefits the Boys and Girlc Club of Scottsville.

