Hilltoppers edge Panthers, 4-1, on Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU and FIU are now tied in the series as the Hilltoppers took care of business with the Panthers in a 4-1 win on Saturday afternoon in Miami. Kelsie Houchens and Katie Gardner combined for a six-strikeout day, while Gardner picked up her first save of the season.

Off the bats, the Tops first four hitters in the lineup all gained a hit on the day, while senior Brylee Hage landed herself another multi-hit game and two RBIs in the field. Second baseman Kasia Parks and designated player Kaytlan Kemp both earned a hit at the plate, as well.

WKU 4, FIU 1

After a scoreless three innings, the Tops came on the board first with an RBI single into right field off the bat of Faith Hegh, who collects RBI no. 33 on the season in four.

In the top of the fifth inning, WKU gained three in the frame. Brylee Hage kicked off with a two-run double off the right field wall, sending TJ Webster and pinch runner Addy Edgmon across the plate. Subbing in at second base, Kasia Parks collects her first hit and RBI of the season with a shot into the six-spot, and scored Brylee Hage from third base.

In the bottom half, the Panthers edged one by with an RBI triple to score.

From the bullpen, Kelsie Houchens started up in the circle for the Red and White. She worked through 4.2 innings, giving up one run off of four hits, walking one and striking out three. Katie Gardner later came in for relief, giving up only three hits and striking out two in the rest of the ballgame.

The Hilltoppers and Panthers are back at Felsburg Field for the series finale, tomorrow, April 30. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.

