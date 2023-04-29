Michael House commits to WKU for Cross Country and Track

Michael House signed his letter of intent to run cross country and track at Western Kentucky University.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During Bowling Green High School’s signing day, where many athletes committed to their futures, one athlete is staying home. Michael House signed his letter of intent to run cross country and track at Western Kentucky University.

“It’s such a relief,” House said. “In the months of January and February it was probably the most stressful months of the whole entire year because I was just trying to decide where exactly I was going to go. It’s such a relief now to know exactly where I am going.”

House was very excited about signing the dotted line to run on the track for his hometown college and he says his decision to pick WKU was an easy one.

“I was super excited and I thought that it was a clear decision because I’ve been such a massive fan and it would be very exciting to run at the D1 level so there was no turning that one down. "

Another big reason he chose to stay close to home is that he’ll still be close to his family and his teammates that have been there with him throughout the whole journey.

“I definitely didn’t want to be too far from home where I couldn’t see them and all my teammates and Bowling Green Cross Country. They brought me to where I am today and I’m very glad to be here.

House is looking forward to getting on the track and being challenged in new ways.

“I just want to work as hard as I can, see where it takes me. I know great things will happen because the lord will be with me every step of the way.”

House will be wearing the red and white next fall.

