Tops drop series opener to FIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Softball fell in the series opener to Florida International Friday evening at Felsburg Field in Miami. The 7-3 loss recorded a five-strikeout outing for Katie Gardner and Kelsie Houchens and Randi Drinnon’s third home run of the season.

The Hilltoppers’ leadoff three: TJ Webster, Taylor Davis, and Faith Hegh all collected a multi-hit night. Brylee Hage and Drinnon also saw action at the plate off the bats.

WKU 3, FIU 7

After holding the Panthers hitless through three, FIU gained five on the board in the fifth inning with three RBI singles and an RBI triple to pounce on the Tops.

Not giving in, WKU bounced back with a an RBI single from Faith Hegh into left-center field, scoring two in the top of the fifth inning.

In the sixth, Randi Drinnon collected her sixth career home run with a 1-1 shot into left field, good for one run and leaving a two-run ballgame in tow.

The final pair of runs for the Panthers were a double and single off of Kelsie Houchens, now in relief, as the Hilltoppers couldn’t come back in the top frame.

Katie Gardner got the go in the circle, giving up only five runs off of five hits and striking out four in 4.0 innings of work. In relief, Kelsie Houchens gave up two runs and collected a strikeout in the rest.

WKU will play game two of the series against FIU tomorrow, April 29, with first pitch starting at 12 p.m. CT.

