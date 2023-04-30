The 23rd annual ‘Great Teddy Bear Run’ raises awareness to prevent child abuse

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over 200 bikes gathered together, for one giant cause.

The 23rd annual Great Teddy Bear Run returned to Bowling Green, bringing bikers from all over to help fundraise for a great cause.

“We are raising awareness for the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, and these are children that need help,” said Debbie Alford, a member of the Kentucky Motorcycle Association. “We try to raise funds and gather teddy bears. It is just a good organization to be involved in and we just love being a part of it.”

The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center (BRACAC) served over a thousand victims of child sexual abuse in 2022, and they hope to serve a thousand more this year. It is that cause that has people so eager to help.

“If it has got anything to do with kids, we just like to lift them, encourage them and give them anything that we can give out,” said Adam Grimes, a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association.

Several bikers met at the Warren County Justice Center, then drove their motorcycles across the city to deliver teddy bears, smiles and support to children in need.

“When those kids get there, giving them one of those teddy bears comforts them a little bit. They are probably scared,” said Cathy Junas, a member of the Kentucky Motorcycle Association.

The BRACAC provides a variety of services to their children. Services like medical examinations, mental health services and an overall sense of support.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.