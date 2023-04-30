Blake Shelton plays surprise performance at BNA

The country music star performed at Ole Red in the Nashville International Airport on Saturday.
Blake Shelton at Ole Red inside (BNA) Nashville international Airport Saturday April 29, 2023,...
Blake Shelton at Ole Red inside (BNA) Nashville international Airport Saturday April 29, 2023, in Nashville,Tenn(Larry McCormack | Larry McCormack)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music artist Blake Shelton made a surprise appearance in Nashville over the weekend.

The star performed for travelers for free at his bar Ole Red in the Nashville International Airport Saturday afternoon. Shelton performed his hit song “Ol’ Red,” which inspired the bar and gave it its name.

In an Instagram post shared by BNA, Shelton shared that this was his first time performing at the airport’s Ole Red location.

The bar has a second location in Nashville on Broadway, where Shelton has previously hosted pop-up concerts. Other locations include Orlando, Gatlinburg and Tishomingo.

