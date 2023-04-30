Hilltoppers complete sweep of 49ers with offensive explosion

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball defeated Charlotte, 14-10, to complete the three-game series sweep on Sunday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.

With the win, the Hilltoppers improve to 25-20 (10-11 in C-USA) while the 49ers drop to 22-21 (12-8 in C-USA). The Hilltoppers have now won eight of their last nine conference games for the first time since 2009 and have swept their second consecutive conference series for the first time since 2010, both as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

“We talked about it in the bottom of the sixth when they scored three,” said head coach Marc Rardin. “I thought the top of the seventh was one of the biggest moments where [Cole] Heath had to go back out and we had to put a zero up and we got a one, two, three to get us back in the dugout. Obviously, they had all the moment from when they scored in the top of the sixth and then they got us out so quick. It was all about getting that momentum back, so Heath did a great job, and then of course we had that long bottom of the seventh.”

Down 5-3 going into the bottom of the seventh, back-to-back Hilltopper pinch hitters reached base starting with a walk from Kirk Liebert and that followed by a double from Ricardo Leonett. Brett Blomquist was then walked to load the bases and bring Ty Crittenberger up to bat with no outs. A two-RBI single into left field and a throwing error to score the third base runner cleared the bases and gave the Tops a 6-5 lead with Aidan Gilroy coming up to bat. The junior launched a two-run homer to right field and extend the lead, eventually leading to the 14-10 win over the 49ers.

RHP Dawson Hall made the series finale start in his twelfth appearance of the season. The freshman claimed five strikeout victims in 5.0 innings of work while allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk. RHP Cole Heath saw action in relief in his second winning decision of the season surrendering three runs on three hits while fanning three in 2.2 frames. RHP CJ Weins entered in the bottom of the eighth and earned his seventh save of the year. The senior claimed three strikeouts in 1.1 innings and gave up three runs on three hits and one walk.

At the dish, six Hilltoppers notched multi-hit efforts with Ty Crittenberger owning the only three-hit performance. The junior recorded a 3-for-4 outing with two RBI, three runs, and one stolen base while Aidan Gilroy was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs and two sacrifice bunts. Kirk Liebert came off the bench and totaled three RBI in a 2-for-2 day with a walk, a run scored, and a stolen base in a huge offensive explosion for the Hilltoppers.

SCORING SUMMARY

Two Hilltopper runs crossed in the bottom of the first inning off an RBI single from Lukas Farris and an RBI double from Andrew Delaney to give them a 2-0 lead.

The 49ers cut the deficit in half with a solo shot in the top of the second to make the score 2-1.

An RBI double from Tristin Garcia extend the WKU lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the third.

An RBI single from Charlotte made it 3-2 in the top of the fifth.

Two long balls from the 49ers gave them the lead, 5-3, in the top of the sixth.

The Tops utilized a seven-run inning to take the lead in the bottom of the seventh with Ty Crittenberger crossing three runs with a bases loaded single. Aidan Gilroy followed that up with a two-run bomb before a two-RBI single from Kirk Liebert made the score 10-5 to cap a huge inning.

Two more 49er home runs made the score 10-7 in the top of the eighth.

Four more runs scratched for the Hilltoppers in the bottom of the eighth starting with a sacrifice bunt from Aidan Gilroy that caused an errant throw from Charlotte to score a run and was followed by a couple of RBI singles from Lukas Farris and Kirk Liebert to add three more and make the score 14-7.

Three runs scored for Charlotte in the top of the ninth, but it was not enough as the WKU defensive retrieved the three outs to make the final score 14-10.

UP NEXT

The Hilltoppers will hit the road for a C-USA, three-game series against FIU beginning at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, May 5 in Miami, Fla.

