Hilltoppers win third straight C-USA series after clinching game two, 5-3, against Charlotte

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball defeated Charlotte, 5-3, to clinch the three-game series win in game two on Saturday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.

With the win, the Hilltoppers improve to 24-20 (9-11 in C-USA) while the 49ers drop to 22-20 (12-7 in C-USA). The Hilltoppers have now won seven of their last eight conference games for the first time since 2013 as a member of the Sun Belt Conference and have won their third consecutive conference series for the first time since 2019.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint. There is just so many opportunities throughout the season up to a point,” said head coach Marc Rardin. “We have just been learning, we have been growing, and believing. Everything is just getting better and better throughout. Now it’s really about handling success and still keep growing, but I am just so happy for them. I am proud of them, and I am very humbled that they are believing in what we are trying to do. That is the important thing.”

LHP Devyn Terbrak made his eleventh start of the season in game two and earned his fourth winning decision to improve to 4-3 in the 2023 campaign. The senior totaled three strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work while allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks before being relieved by RHP Mason Burns going into the final three frames. Burns claimed his second save of the season in an almost perfecting outing, only allowing one runner on base. The junior fanned five and walked just one batter without allowing a hit in a very impressive showing on the hill.

Offensively, three Hilltoppers recorded multi-hit performances with Aidan Gilroy leading the way, going 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI, a stolen base, and a run scored while Ty Crittenberger also notched a 2-for-4 effort with a double, two runs, an RBI, and a stolen base with six put-outs in center field.

An RBI single from Aidan Gilroy and a double steal crossed the first two runs for the Hilltoppers to take a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third. A two-run home run from Charlotte tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth. The 49ers took a 3-2 lead with an RBI single in the top of the fifth. The Tops responded in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double from Ty Crittenberger, an RBI triple from Aidan Gilroy, and a sacrifice bunt from Drew Reckart made the final score, 5-3.

The Hilltoppers will conclude their series against Charlotte beginning at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 30 at Nick Denes Field.

