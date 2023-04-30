Man dead after single-car accident in Glasgow

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, April 28, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident on Old Bowling Green Road in Glasgow.

It was determined that Kent Blackburn, 35, was the one involved in the accident. He was operating a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and heading east when he crashed near the 5600 block of Old Bowling Green Road.

Blackburn’s vehicle left the right side of the roadway, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle continued off the roadway several times before hitting a ditch, causing it to overturn on its top in the roadway before coming to a stop.

Blackburn was transported to TJ Samson Hospital where he later died from injuries sustained in the accident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

