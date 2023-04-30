Showers for Sunday, cooler on Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a couple rounds of light showers on this Saturday. We’ll have more chances for rain and storms on Sunday.

Keep the umbrella handy!

Once showers move out on Sunday, cooler temperatures will move in with highs only reaching into the mid 60s. Breezy conditions will be likely Sunday through Tuesday, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. We’ll gradually warm throughout the week next week before another another chance for rain arrives Thursday evening.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: A chance for afternoon showers/storms. High 64. Low 45. Winds NW at 17 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy & cooler. High 62. Low 42. Winds W at 19 mph. Higher gusts possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 66. Low 42. Winds NW at 17 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 48

Normal High: 75

Normal Low: 52

Record High: 91 (1894)

Record Low: 31 (1907)

Today’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 1.81″ (-2.83″)

Yearly Precip: 15.75″ (-1.14″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:33 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate

Tree pollen: High

Ragweed pollen: Low

Grass pollen: Moderate

Mold: Low

UV: 6 (High)

