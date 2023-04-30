WKU Softball’s 14-hit day caps 7-4 win over FIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hilltoppers took their fourth Conference USA series of the season with a 7-4 win over FIU to take the series finale on Sunday afternoon. The two hour, 18 minute contest included five multi-hit days from the Hilltopper offense, topped with a three-for-four afternoon for Taylor Davis in the two-spot.

In the top of the fourth inning, Faith Hegh knocked in a double hitting the right field wall – now tied with the program record for most doubles in a single season from the WKU dugout, standing at 19.

WKU 7, FIU 4

Under overcast conditions, the Panthers got moving quickly and plated four on the Hilltoppers in the bottom opening frame with a WKU error and RBI double into right-center.

The Hilltoppers jumped back into the top of the third inning. After loading the bases with no outs, catcher Randi Drinnonstuck a two-run double into left-center field before outfielder Brylee Hage singled to left to make it a one-run game.

In a four-hit inning for the Tops, WKU made their comeback with a Taylor Davis single through the left side to score designated hitter Kaytlan Kemp. With a throw down to second base to catch Davis stealing, Faith Hegh took off from third base to slide into home plate safe for the 5-4 lead.

Bringing in insurance runs, WKU capped off two more over the plate with a sacrifice-fly from Faith Hegh and Davis’ third hit of the day with an RBI double down the left field line for the final.

In the circle, Kelsie Houchens got the start and gave up four runs and three hits with a strikeout in the first inning. Coming into relief, Katie Gardner pitched the rest of the ballgame giving up only four hits, recording three strikeouts, and giving up four walks.

WKU is back for senior weekend and the final regular-season series on The Hill against LA Tech, May 5-7 at the WKU Softball Complex. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Friday.

