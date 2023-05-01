Annual Golf Classic raises money for the Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green Area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Houchens Industries and the Boys & Girls Club of the Bowling Green Area kicked off their 34th Annual Golf Classic this morning.

The two-day event is being held at the Bowling Green Country Club, attended by business leaders and members of the community.

A check for $175,000 was presented to the Boys & Girls Club of the Bowling Green Area to help them impact the lives of the children they serve.

“This money goes into our operational cost programming expenses for our kids,” said Liz Bernard-Clark, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Bowling Green Area. “We are always trying to grow and reach more children in Warren County and Bowling Green and these dollars are imperative to support those efforts and make sure that we are creating a world-class club experience for our kids.”

Day two of the tournament kicks off May 2 at the Bowling Green Country Club.

